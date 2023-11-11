Washington plays Nevada following Brooks’ 32-point performance

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Washington Huskies (2-0) Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Nevada Wolf…

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Washington Huskies (2-0)

Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 32 points in Washington’s 75-67 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Washington went 16-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Nevada finished 22-11 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Wolf Pack averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second-chance points and 14.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

