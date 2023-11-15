Washington leads Saint Peter’s against Fairleigh Dickinson after 23-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1) Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-1)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Corey Washington scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 75-48 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 21-16 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Knights shot 45.2% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 14-18 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

