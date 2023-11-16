Washington Huskies play the Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) vs. Washington Huskies (2-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies will play…

Xavier Musketeers (2-1) vs. Washington Huskies (2-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies will play the Xavier Musketeers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Washington went 16-16 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 14.9 bench points last season.

Xavier finished 27-10 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Musketeers averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

