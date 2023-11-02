Washington Huskies open season at home against the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights at Washington Huskies Seattle; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies host the Bellarmine Knights for the season opener.

Washington finished 16-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Bellarmine went 6-12 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Knights averaged 66.3 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

