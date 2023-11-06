Washington hosts Bellarmine to start season

Bellarmine Knights at Washington Huskies Seattle; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies start the season at home against the Bellarmine Knights.

Washington went 16-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Huskies averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

Bellarmine went 15-18 overall with a 6-12 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 14.2 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

