Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Washington hosts Bellarmine to…

Washington hosts Bellarmine to open season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bellarmine Knights at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies host the Bellarmine Knights in the season opener.

Washington went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Huskies averaged 6.9 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Bellarmine went 15-18 overall with a 6-12 record on the road a season ago. The Knights shot 45.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up