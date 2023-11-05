Washington hosts Bellarmine to open season

Bellarmine Knights at Washington Huskies Seattle; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies host the Bellarmine Knights in the season opener.

Washington went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Huskies averaged 6.9 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Bellarmine went 15-18 overall with a 6-12 record on the road a season ago. The Knights shot 45.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.