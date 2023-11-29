Warrick scores 25 as Northern Kentucky knocks off Robert Morris 77-59

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 77-59 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 77-59 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

Warrick also had three steals for the Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 15 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had five rebounds. Cade Meyer had 10 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line.

Markeese Hastings finished with 14 points and two steals for the Colonials (2-5, 0-1). Justice Williams added 11 points for Robert Morris. Josh Corbin also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

