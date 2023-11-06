Walton scores 19, Memphis defeats Jackson State 94-77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton had 19 points in Memphis’ 94-77 season-opening victory against Jackson State on Monday night.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton had 19 points in Memphis’ 94-77 season-opening victory against Jackson State on Monday night.

Walton added five rebounds and three steals for Memphis. David Jones scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Jordan Brown had 11 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

Jackson State was led by Ken Evans, who recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Chase Adams added 16 points and four assists for Jackson State. In addition, Coltie Young had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Memphis’ next game is Friday against Missouri on the road, and Jackson State visits San Diego on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.