Wake Forest takes on Utah in Charleston, South Carolina

Utah Utes (2-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face the Utah Utes at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Wake Forest went 19-14 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Utah went 17-15 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Utes gave up 63.8 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

