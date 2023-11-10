Wake Forest plays Georgia following Hildreth’s 33-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2;…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (0-1)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Cameron Hildreth’s 33-point outing in Wake Forest’s 101-78 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

Georgia went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Wake Forest finished 19-14 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Demon Deacons averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

