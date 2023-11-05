Wake Forest hosts Elon to begin season

Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -19.5;…

Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -19.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons start the season at home against the Elon Phoenix.

Wake Forest finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Demon Deacons gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Elon finished 6-13 in CAA games and 3-12 on the road last season. The Phoenix shot 42.5% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

