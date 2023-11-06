Wake Forest hosts Elon for season opener

Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -19.5;…

Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -19.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons open the season at home against the Elon Phoenix.

Wake Forest finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Demon Deacons shot 46.0% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Elon finished 3-12 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

