Wake Forest hosts Charleston Southern after Sallis’ 22-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -20.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Hunter Sallis scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 86-80 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 1-0 in home games. Wake Forest averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 on the road. Charleston Southern ranks seventh in the Big South with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 7.4.

Wake Forest scores 79.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 73.4 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 18.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for Wake Forest.

Daren Patrick is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists. RJ Johnson is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists for Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

