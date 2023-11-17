Wake Forest faces Towson in Charleston, South Carolina

Towson Tigers (2-2) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon…

Towson Tigers (2-2) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Towson Tigers at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Wake Forest went 19-14 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Towson finished 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

