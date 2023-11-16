Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (2-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes…

Utah Utes (2-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons play the Utah Utes in Charleston, South Carolina.

Wake Forest finished 19-14 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free throw line and 28.5 from 3-point range.

Utah finished 17-15 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Utes shot 42.7% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

