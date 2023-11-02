Wake Forest begins season at home against Elon

Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -20;…

Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -20; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Elon Phoenix for the season opener.

Wake Forest finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Demon Deacons averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

Elon went 3-12 on the road and 8-24 overall last season. The Phoenix averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 5.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.