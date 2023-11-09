Wagner knocks off Molloy 83-48

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points as Wagner beat Molloy 83-48 on Thursday night. Council…

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points as Wagner beat Molloy 83-48 on Thursday night.

Council had five rebounds for the Seahawks (1-1). Javier Esquerra Trelles added 12 points while going 4 of 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Julian Brown was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Lions were led in scoring by Billy Reyes, who finished with 16 points. Jalen Rosemond added 10 points for Molloy. In addition, Bryce Merchant had seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Wagner visits Rhode Island on Tuesday.

