Wagner knocks off Molloy 83-48

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 9:23 PM

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points as Wagner beat Molloy 83-48 on Thursday night.

Council had five rebounds for the Seahawks (1-1). Javier Esquerra Trelles added 12 points while going 4 of 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Julian Brown was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Lions were led in scoring by Billy Reyes, who finished with 16 points. Jalen Rosemond added 10 points for Molloy. In addition, Bryce Merchant had seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Wagner visits Rhode Island on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

