Voyles’ 18 lead Marshall over Queens 89-73

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kevon Voyles had 18 points in Marshall’s 89-73 victory over Queens on Monday night.

Voyles added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field, and added nine rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman was 5-of-13 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Deyton Albury led the way for the Royals with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Chris Ashby added 15 points for Queens. AJ McKee also put up 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

