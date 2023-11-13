VMI visits South Carolina following Stute’s 21-point game

VMI Keydets (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -22;…

VMI Keydets (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -22; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on the VMI Keydets after Myles Stute scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 79-77 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

South Carolina finished 7-8 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 10.5 bench points last season.

VMI finished 1-14 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Keydets shot 41.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

