VMI visits South Carolina after Stute’s 21-point game

VMI Keydets (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on the VMI Keydets after Myles Stute scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 79-77 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

South Carolina went 7-8 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 11.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

VMI finished 7-25 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Keydets gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

