VMI visits Navy after Watkins’ 20-point game

VMI Keydets (2-5) at Navy Midshipmen (0-4) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -4.5; over/under is…

VMI Keydets (2-5) at Navy Midshipmen (0-4)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Navy Midshipmen after Brennan Watkins scored 20 points in VMI’s 100-63 win over the Clarks Summit University Defenders.

Navy finished 9-6 at home last season while going 18-13 overall. The Midshipmen gave up 64.9 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Keydets are 0-3 in road games. VMI has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.