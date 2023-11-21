VMI visits Air Force following Cook’s 20-point game

VMI Keydets (1-4) at Air Force Falcons (4-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces the…

VMI Keydets (1-4) at Air Force Falcons (4-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces the Air Force Falcons after Tyran Cook scored 20 points in VMI’s 78-69 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Falcons have gone 3-1 in home games. Air Force averages 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Keydets have gone 0-2 away from home. VMI allows 76.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Air Force makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than VMI has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). VMI averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 41.5% and averaging 20.7 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Air Force.

Brennan Watkins is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Keydets. Cook is averaging 12.6 points for VMI.

