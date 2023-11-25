VMI earns 100-63 victory against Clarks Summit behind 20 points from Brennan Watkins

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Brennan Watkins scored 20 points and VMI beat Clarks Summit 100-63 on Saturday. Watkins also had…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Brennan Watkins scored 20 points and VMI beat Clarks Summit 100-63 on Saturday.

Watkins also had five assists for the Keydets (2-5). Koree Cotton scored 18 points and Taeshaud Jackson had 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Zion Bruce led the Defenders in scoring with 14 points. Latief Mustafaa added 10 points and Ashton West had 10 points.

