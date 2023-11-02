Virginia tips off season at home against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 127.5…

Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers open the season at home against the Tarleton State Texans.

Virginia finished 15-1 at home a season ago while going 25-8 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Tarleton State went 2-12 on the road and 17-17 overall a season ago. The Texans shot 45.3% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

