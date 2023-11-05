Virginia Tech tips off season at home against Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -25.5; over/under is…

Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -25.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies host the Coppin State Eagles for the season opener.

Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Hokies gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Coppin State went 5-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 7.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

