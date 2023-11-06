Virginia Tech hosts Coppin State to begin season

Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -26.5; over/under is…

Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -26.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies begin the season at home against the Coppin State Eagles.

Virginia Tech finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Hokies gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Coppin State finished 5-16 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.