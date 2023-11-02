Virginia Tech hosts Coppin State for season opener

Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Tech Hokies Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -25; over/under is…

Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Tech Hokies

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -25; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies host the Coppin State Eagles for the season opener.

Virginia Tech went 13-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Hokies averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Coppin State went 9-23 overall with a 5-16 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles gave up 83.2 points per game while committing 20 fouls last season.

