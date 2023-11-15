Virginia Tech hosts Campbell after Dell’Orso’s 35-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -19.5;…

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -19.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Anthony Dell’Orso’s 35-point game in Campbell’s 77-63 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 12.7 bench points last season.

Campbell went 4-10 on the road and 16-18 overall a season ago. The Fighting Camels averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.