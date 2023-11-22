Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech…

Boise State Broncos (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies will square off against the Boise State Broncos at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Hokies averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

Boise State went 24-10 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Broncos shot 45.3% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

