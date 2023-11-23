Virginia Tech Hokies and the Boise State Broncos meet

Boise State Broncos (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -2;…

Boise State Broncos (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies play the Boise State Broncos in Orlando, Florida.

Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Hokies averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

Boise State went 24-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from 3-point range.

