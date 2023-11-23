Virginia Tech Hokies and the Boise State Broncos meet

Boise State Broncos (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1)
Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -2; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies play the Boise State Broncos in Orlando, Florida.
Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Hokies averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.
Boise State went 24-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Broncos averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from 3-point range.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.