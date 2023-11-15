Live Radio
Virginia plays Texas Southern, looks for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:43 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia heads into a matchup with Texas Southern as winners of three games in a row.

Virginia finished 25-8 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Cavaliers gave up 60.5 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

Texas Southern finished 14-21 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

