Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Virginia hosts Tarleton State…

Virginia hosts Tarleton State to open season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers begin the season at home against the Tarleton State Texans.

Virginia went 15-1 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 15.6 bench points last season.

Tarleton State finished 9-10 in WAC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 9.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up