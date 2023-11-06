Virginia hosts Tarleton State to open season

Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers
Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 126.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener.
Virginia went 25-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.
Tarleton State finished 9-10 in WAC play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Texans averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.