Virginia hosts N.C. A&T following Glasper’s 32-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -31; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Landon Glasper’s 32-point outing in N.C. A&T’s 94-78 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Virginia went 25-8 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point distance last season.

N.C. A&T went 13-19 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

