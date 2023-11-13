Virginia hosts N.C. A&T after Glasper’s 32-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Landon Glasper scored 32 points in N.C. A&T’s 94-78 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Virginia finished 25-8 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

N.C. A&T went 13-19 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Aggies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

