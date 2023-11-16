Virginia Cavaliers face the Texas Southern Tigers on 3-game win streak

Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -21; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -21; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia comes into a matchup against Texas Southern as winners of three consecutive games.

Virginia went 25-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

Texas Southern finished 14-21 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

