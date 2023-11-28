Virginia and No. 14 Texas A&M square off for non-conference showdown

Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wade Taylor IV and…

Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wade Taylor IV and the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies take on Reece Beekman and the Virginia Cavaliers in out-of-conference action.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 in home games. Virginia averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 away from home. Texas A&M ranks eighth in the SEC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Virginia’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is shooting 55.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 9.8 points. Beekman is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.8 points for Virginia.

Taylor is averaging 20 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for Texas A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.