Vinson’s 14 lead Northern Kentucky over Long Island 72-64

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sam Vinson’s 14 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Long Island 72-64 on Saturday night. Vinson…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sam Vinson’s 14 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Long Island 72-64 on Saturday night.

Vinson also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Norse (3-3). Michael Bradley and Marques Warrick scored 14 points apiece.

Tai Strickland led the way for the Sharks (1-5) with 18 points and two steals. Tana Kopa added 14 points for LIU. In addition, Eric Acker had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.