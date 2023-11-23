Villanova faces No. 14 North Carolina in Nassau, Bahamas

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (4-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats…

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats face the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Villanova averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

North Carolina finished 20-13 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 16.6 on free throws and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

