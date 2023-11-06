Vermont tips off season at home against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors at Vermont Catamounts Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -14; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors at Vermont Catamounts

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -14; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts host the Merrimack Warriors in the season opener.

Vermont finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 13-1 at home. The Catamounts averaged 13.6 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Merrimack went 8-8 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Warriors averaged 11.2 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.