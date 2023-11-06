Vermont takes down Merrimack 67-55 in season opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Shamir Bogues scored 19 points as Vermont beat Merrimack 67-55 in a season opener on Monday…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Shamir Bogues scored 19 points as Vermont beat Merrimack 67-55 in a season opener on Monday night.

Bogues shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto was 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Aaron Deloney shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Derkack led the way for the Warriors with 16 points and eight rebounds. Adam Clark added 10 points, four assists and three steals for Merrimack. Jaylen Stinson also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Vermont’s next game is Saturday against SUNY-Plattsburgh at home, and Merrimack hosts Worcester State on Thursday.

