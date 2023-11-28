Vermont hosts Dartmouth following Neskovic’s 24-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-2) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the…

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-2)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Dusan Neskovic scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 66-65 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Catamounts are 3-0 on their home court. Vermont averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Dartmouth finished 10-18 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Big Green averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

