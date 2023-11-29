Live Radio
Vermont faces Dartmouth following Veretto’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 3:41 AM

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) at Vermont Catamounts (5-2)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Matt Veretto scored 23 points in Vermont’s 79-70 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Catamounts are 3-0 on their home court. Vermont is second in the America East with 15.4 assists per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 2.9.

Dartmouth went 10-18 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Big Green shot 44.2% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

