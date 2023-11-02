Vermont Catamounts start season at home against the Merrimack Warriors

Merrimack Warriors at Vermont Catamounts Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -12; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors at Vermont Catamounts

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -12; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts open the season at home against the Merrimack Warriors.

Vermont finished 23-11 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Catamounts averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 7.1 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

Merrimack finished 8-8 on the road and 18-16 overall last season. The Warriors averaged 12.6 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.