Vermont Catamounts and the Charleston (SC) Cougars square off

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) vs. Vermont Catamounts (2-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts play the Charleston (SC) Cougars in Conway, South Carolina.

Vermont finished 23-11 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Catamounts averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

Charleston (SC) finished 31-4 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

