Vermont Catamounts and the Charleston (SC) Cougars meet

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) vs. Vermont Catamounts (2-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars in Conway, South Carolina.

Vermont finished 23-11 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Catamounts averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 11.1 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) finished 31-4 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

