Veretto scores 23 in Vermont’s 106-57 victory over NVU-Johnson

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 9:33 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Matt Veretto had 23 points in Vermont’s 106-57 victory against NVU-Johnson on Wednesday night.

Veretto shot 8 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (5-1). Aaron Deloney scored 15 points and Brenton Mills finished with 14.

The Division III-level Badgers were led by Nazir Gossette, who posted 19 points. Raymond Baka added 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

