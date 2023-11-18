VCU secures 60-56 win against Seattle University

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zeb Jackson’s 20 points helped VCU defeat Seattle University 60-56 on Saturday. Jackson added six rebounds…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zeb Jackson’s 20 points helped VCU defeat Seattle University 60-56 on Saturday.

Jackson added six rebounds for the Rams (3-1). Toibu Lawal scored 10 points, going 4 of 7 from the field. Christian Fermin had eight points and shot 3 of 4 from the field.

Kobe Williamson led the Redhawks (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Cameron Tyson added 15 points and four steals for Seattle. Alex Schumacher also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

