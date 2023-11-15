VCU Rams welcome the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at VCU Rams (1-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6; over/under…

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at VCU Rams (1-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams face the Radford Highlanders.

VCU went 27-8 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Rams averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

Radford finished 21-15 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 69.3 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

