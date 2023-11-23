Live Radio
VCU Rams face the Iowa State Cyclones

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:43 AM

Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) vs. VCU Rams (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -11.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams will face the Iowa State Cyclones at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

VCU went 27-8 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 8.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

Iowa State finished 19-14 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Cyclones allowed opponents to score 62.6 points per game and shot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

